A six year old girl has been airlifted to hospital after two cars collided on the A37 in Dorset.

The accident happened at Holywell Cross at around 8pm on Saturday 29 October.

A black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes were involved in the collision in which four people were injured, two seriously.

The driver of the Ford has sustained serious injuries and two passengers sustained minor injuries. All three have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A third passenger in the Ford – a six-year-old girl – was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The occupants of the Mercedes were uninjured.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Sarah Jones, of the traffic unit, said: “We are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.