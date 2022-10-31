Kent fire crews are currently trying to rescue two passengers from an aircraft following a crash in Chatham.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service reported there was a light aircraft crash on Common Road earlier today (Monday 31 October).

Kent Police say the plane is reported to have come to a stop inside a wooded area.

Two fire engines, an all-terrain-unit, and KFRS’ technical rescue team are on the ground alongside police officers.

Fire crews are working alongside partner agencies to rescue two people from the aircraft.

No injuries are believed to have been reported.

Common Road is currently closed while the incident is dealt with.