A garden centre in Oxfordshire is offering a £50 reward for the return of a pumpkin which has mysteriously disappeared.

Staff at the family-run Bunkers Hill nursery in Kidlington say they have searched high and low for the 'Green Goddess', but fear it's been stolen.

The large green vegetable is part of the shop's annual 'Ugly Mug Pumpkin Parade' launched earlier this month to raise money for the charity Mind and Restore, and to encourage people to promote kindness and understanding.

Posting on social media the owners said the parade crew has 'lost one of its favourite comrades' on Sunday afternoon, the day before Halloween.

The Facebook post read: "One theory is that she (Green Goddess) has eloped with Tiny Tim who has also disappeared today, although we were not aware of any romance. Also they would have made a very odd couple indeed given the enormous size difference!"

"We presume that a daring heist has been carried out by professional pumpkin snatchers.

The Green Goddess was part of the nursery's Ugly Mug and Handsome Hero Pumpkin Parade crew. Credit: Bunkers Hill Garden Shop

"Alternatively they have been kidnapped but no ransomed note has so far arrived.

"The alternative would be hard to believe that some very mean minded individual has stolen Green Goddess. If this is the case then they may want to search their conscience, as the whole pumpkin hunt and parade is a charity event.

"This raises thousands of pounds for MIND and RESTORE . Our nursery donates the prizes, stickers and free chocolates so every penny goes to these deserving mental health charities.

"Although the Goddesses value is only £3 we are offering a £50 reward for information so she can be returned and the culprit shamed."

Staff at the shop are urging people to keep a look out for the Green Goddess, described as large and dark green in colour, and say they believe it was put into a bag or stuffed up a jumper.

