A suspect who threw a fire bomb at a migrant processing centre in Dover is a 66-year-old man from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, police have confirmed.

Flammable devices were thrown at a Border Force migrant centre in Dover yesterday.

Kent Police were called at 11.22am on Sunday to The Viaduct, where two to three incendiary devices had caused a fire and leaving two with minor injuries.

Kent Police confirmed a man was found dead at a nearby petrol station following an arson attack at the centre.

The force has today said: "Kent Police officers investigating an incident at the immigration centre in Dover on Sunday 30 October 2022 are being assisted by colleagues from Thames Valley Police to carry out a warrant at a property in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Monday 31 October.

"Officers have confirmed that the suspect, found deceased at a nearby petrol station, is a 66-year-old man from the High Wycombe area."