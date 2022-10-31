Rail companies say action has been taken one year on from Salisbury train crash

It has been one year since two trains collided at Salisbury and injured fourteen people.

A South Western Railway train skidded into another train, operated by Great Western Railway, outside the Fisherton Tunnel in October 2021.

An interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) revealed that a railhead treatment train (RHTT) was due to pass over the track less than two hours before the collision.

But planned engineering work between Southampton and Brockenhurst meant its deployment was delayed.

The inquiry found that the SWR train was travelling at 86mph - which was within the speed limit – as it approached a stop signal near Fisherton Tunnel.

When the driver applied the brakes, the train’s wheels “began to slide almost immediately”.

Rail companies and Network Rail said action has been taken to try to prevent a repeat of the accident, which was caused by "low adhesion".

More and better cleaning of the track is now carried out, with equipment on trains to help stop them sliding particularly on wet leaves.

The route was closed for two weeks after the incident so emergency services could remove the carriages and clear the lines.