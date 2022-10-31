Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a serious assault in Eastleigh.

Police were called to Leigh Road at 2.23am on Sunday morning (30 /10) to reports that two men had attacked a group of people.

A man and a woman in their 20s were found unconscious on the floor and were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The woman remains in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 27, from Fair Oak were arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

A third victim was found following officer enquiries and he sustained facial injuries.

Police are still trying to find out what motivated the assaults.

DI Johnstone said: "Our officers are currently trying to piece together the circumstances that led to this serious incident and we need the public’s help."

"Did you see what happened? Perhaps you recorded the incident or the moments leading up to it on your phone?

"Did you notice anything unusual happening while you were out in the town centre last night?

"Any information you might have could be vital so please get in touch."