Police in Oxford are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing.

On Saturday evening a boy in his late teens was attacked near to the Ferry Leisure Centre in Diamond Place in the Summertown area.

The teenager, who lives in London, was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White from Thames Valley Police said: “We are investigating this incident in which a boy has been stabbed, he did receive injuries but has been discharged from hospital.

“We believe a number of people may have gathered near to Diamond Place, Summertown so there maybe a number of witnesses to this assault.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we continue our enquiries.”