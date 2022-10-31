A woman has been taken to Southampton General Hospital after being hit by a pallet of bricks that fell from a lorry.

It was reported to Hampshire Police that pallets of bricks fell off the lorry and hit a pedestrian on the A35 Southampton Road through Lyndhurst earlier today.

A 23-year-old woman from Totton has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Road closures are currently in place at this time.

Access to Ashurst via Lyndhurst is disrupted by the closures, however motorists travelling from the direction of Ashurst are able to turn left on to the B3056, heading in the direction of Beaulieu.