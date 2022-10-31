Woman reports rape in Bournemouth after being approached by four unknown men

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a rape in Bournemouth.

Officers were alerted at 3.05am on Sunday 30 October 2022, where a woman is said to have been approached by four unknown men in Wootton Gardens.

The men are described as Turkish with black beards and were all wearing black.

A woman in her 20s is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Inspector Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: "A full and detailed investigation has been launched by detectives and a cordon is in place at the location.

"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious activity in the area to please come forward.

"I would also urge residents with home CCTV or motorists who were travelling in the vicinity with a dashcam to please check their footage for anything relevant to assist our investigation.

"This incident will understandably cause concern for the community and I would like to remind the public that there will be an increased police presence in the town centre as enquiries continue and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns."