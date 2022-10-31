A woman from Southampton who stole almost £94,000 from the cancer charity she worked for has been jailed for two years.

Paula Tribbeck, from Broadlands Road, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on 28 October having pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position in September.

The 48-year-old worked for the Wessex Cancer Trust for 27 years and was a manager in the financial department which gave her access to several of the charity’s bank accounts.

She stole roughly £93,813 by making multiple transactions to her own account, using names of suppliers the charity paid to cover her tracks, between 2013 and December 2019.

In August 2019, a staff member brought in to audit the financial department noticed discrepancies on their systems and asked Tribbeck about this.

She then became emotional and blamed it on her personal life.

Following further internal investigation, Tribbeck handed in her notice ahead of a disciplinary hearing in January 2020 and was arrested in June that year.

A search of her property found invoices from the charity stuffed in multiple bags in the back of a wardrobe.

During her interview Tribbeck admitted her crimes, stating it had become an "addiction" and that no-one else knew what she was doing.

DC Daryanne Ryan from Western Investigations said: “Tribbeck abused her position of authority to steal money which should have gone towards helping people experiencing the worst time of their lives.

“While she has shown remorse and wishes to repay the money she stole from the Trust, her selfish actions left the charity in a very difficult situation.

“I am glad we were able to bring Tribbeck to court to face justice and hope this reassures the community that we take fraud seriously.”

