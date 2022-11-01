A convicted rapist who 'systematically preyed on women he met in Brighton city centre' has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Abdoulie Jobe, 29, unemployed, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hove, was found guilty of serious sexual offences against three women in July and August last year.

The court heard how Jobe met his first victim in a night club in the city on the night of 27 July. He wouldn't leave her alone, despite objections from her and her friends. He sexually assaulted her over her clothing before being removed from the club. CCTV recorded the incident though it was not possible to identify him at the time.

Police say less than one month later, at a flat in the city on the night of 24 August, Jobe met his second victim, and whilst they were briefly alone he raped her.

Then, on the night of August 28 into August 29, he met his third victim with friends whilst drinking outside a club on the seafront. The group went back to a flat where Jobe raped her.

Jobe was convicted of all charges and jailed for 15 years at Hove Crown Court.

Detective Constable Beth Griffiths said: "It was clear that Jobe was systematically preying on women who he met in the city, taking advantage of any momentary vulnerability to exploit them for his own sexual gratification.

"He has been in custody since we tracked him down last November after media appeals, but the city is much safer now that he is off the streets for a long time.

"Our investigation eventually identified Jobe as the suspect for all three attacks.

"When arrested he gave various long accounts to try explain away what had happened, but the evidence, including that from the three victims at court, was compelling.

"Jobe was a very intimidating character. The victim of his first rape was so frightened that initially she would not give many details.

"Only when she saw our media appeals trying to track him down for the second rape did she feel able to provide his details."