A dangerous driver who reached “ludicrous” speeds has been jailed for causing the death of a father-of-three in Hastings.

Ryan Selby, 23, showed a “flagrant disregard for the rules of the road” when he was driving on the A259 Rye Road, Hastings, on March 9, 2021

Witnesses saw him overtake several vehicles at estimated speeds of between 107-113mph in a 40mph zone.

He drove at high speed up the hill, but apparently didn't see Oli Paxton because of the low setting sun.

Ryan Selby's car Credit: Sussex Police

Ryan Selby, of Burry Road, St Leonards, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court on October 20th.

He was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison, and was disqualified from driving for eight years and three months.

Her Honour Judge Christine Laing KC, told Selby: “You showed a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road and for how dangerous your driving was to other road users, your utter disregard is staggering.

“I am in no doubt you did not see Oli Paxton due to your ludicrous speeds, despite the fact it was a residential area with two schools in the vicinity.

“You couldn’t have failed to know you were driving at a grossly excessive speed. You made a clear and obvious choice to drive at this speed.

“Your driving was so appalling that other road users changed their route home so they wouldn’t encounter you.”

Oli Paxton died at the scene from his injuries. Credit: Sussex Police

Following the sentencing, Oli Paxton’s wife Jill Paxton said: "This was never about justice - there isn't justice for what we have lost.

“Ryan Selby has received close to the maximum sentence for the crime he was tried for but no amount of time in prison will heal the wounds he has caused.

“When Oli was killed, mine and my children’s lives were irreparably destroyed and sadly, the justice system cannot convict for this unaccounted damage.

“Oli was selfless, easy-going and authentic; a man of unending generosity, a devoted husband and a fun-loving father who can never be replaced.

“The sentence delivered by Judge Laing KC puts undoubted responsibility on Ryan Selby for Oli’s death, which I hope Ryan is now forced to accept.

“By speeding at 110mph in a 40mph zone, he showed a complete disregard for the lives of others and his reckless behaviour inevitably robbed me of my husband and my three young boys of their father.

“I can only hope that Ryan is haunted by this experience, preventing him from ever again inflicting danger on others.

“May Oli’s death serve as a reminder to those who take risks when driving. A car can be a lethal weapon and your actions could have unthinkable consequences."