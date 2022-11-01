Four people who travelled across the country with machetes and knives to raid a Bournemouth man’s house and attack him, on the orders of his teenage daughter have been jailed.

The four young men travelled from Leicester to Bournemouth on the evening of April 26, 2020, to rob a house and terrorise its occupants.

Natalie Wild who was 17 at the time of the incident organised the attack in a bid to steal thousands of pounds from her father, and ruin his life by breaking him up with his wife. Tyler Smith, Alyeas Ahmed, Keon Green (all 17 at the time) and Bradley Green (then 20), all from Leicester, were dropped off by a taxi a short distance from the property at Mayfair Gardens in Bournemouth at around 8.15pm.

Wearing balaclavas to conceal their identity, they headed towards Mayfair gardens, each armed with either a machete or a knife. They'd been instructed to raid the house, beat up a man, “shut up” his wife, and steal money believed to be at the property.

The 'target's' wife opened the door, keeping the chain lock in place, and was met by the four young men all wielding weapons. She tried to close the door but the attackers tried to get in.

A neighbour then confronted the group, and the four ran away.

Armed police, a dog unit and a force helicopter were dispatched and one-by-one the offenders were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.Smith (now 19), Ahmed (20), Keon Green (19) and Bradley Green (22) appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday, October 31, for sentencing along with Natalie Wild, of Abingdon Road in Leicester.

The court heard Wild had texted her father threats, claiming she’d kill him, and another which read: “I’ll go to your mum’s house and kill her if you don’t show the money.”

This, alongside others, were used as evidence that Wild had organised and commissioned the break-in, though she had remained in Leicester while the others went to Bournemouth.The court heard that Wild - who had been in the child social care system since the age of 2 - found out about the reasons for her going into care.

Judge Jonathan Fuller told the court he’d seen documents detailing abuse and neglect that Wild had endured as a child before social services separated her from her biological family - and how this had a huge impact on the young woman’s mental health.The victims - Wild’s father and his wife - told the court how the actions of the four young men would live with them forever. They had both hid in the house in “utter terror” hearing death threats.At one stage, the court heard, the man had thought he was going to be killed and realised they were armed.

Bradley Green pleaded not guilty and was convicted by trial of the break in and attempted attack. The others all admitted to the crimes before any trial.Wild was handed a suspended prison sentence of two years, owing to the fact she was struggling with severe mental health issues and hadn’t taken part in the break-in personally.Judge Fuller said to her: “Your isolation and the disclosures at the time about your father, you were unable - psychologists deem - to deal with that information.

"You had the emotional development closer to an 11-year-old and did not fully comprehend the impact of your actions on the victims.”Bradley Green was sentenced to 36 months in prison; Keon Green for two years in a young offenders institute; Tyler Smith for 22 months in a young offenders institute; Alyeas Ahmed for 18 months in a young offenders institute.