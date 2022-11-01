Passengers are being warned of disruption to ferry services between Southampton and the Isle of Wight this evening due to poor weather conditions.

Red Funnel has cancelled its 'Red Jet' services, which operate between the mainland and West Cowes, until further notice.

The company says strong winds mean it is not possible to operate the foot services, which are quicker and more frequent than its vehicle ferries.

However, its vehicle services will continue to run between the island and the mainland.

Disruption is expected to last throughout much of Tuesday evening.