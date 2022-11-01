Two firefighters have been taken to hospital after a lit firework was thrown through the window of a Southampton fire station, and then exploded.

The officers were working in a room at Redbridge Fire Station in Redbridge Hill just before 7pm on Monday night (31 October), when the firework was thrown.

They suffered ringing in their ears and went to hospital as a precaution. They were both released later that night and the incident was reported to the police.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service’s Assistant Director of Operations, Dan Tasker, said: “We are appalled at this nasty and senseless attack on our fire station.

“The consequences of this deeply unpleasant incident could have been much worse and we’re thankful that our firefighters were not seriously injured.

“They are both being supported and we urge anyone with any information to contact the police.

“Our job is to protect our communities and we know most people understand and respect that. But attacks on our people will never be tolerated and will always be reported to the police.”

“In the lead up to Bonfire Night I’d like to make a direct appeal to the public to act responsibly. Fireworks are explosives and can cause real and lasting damage.

“Please talk to your children about where they are and what they are doing.“If you see or experience anyone behaving recklessly with fireworks, please report it to the police immediately.”

A firework was allegedly aimed at a vehicle parked on Pavilion Road in Hedge End on Monday 31 October. Credit: Google Maps

It comes as police are investigating after a firework was allegedly aimed at a car in Hedge End while a young child was sat in the back seat.

Police received reports of fireworks being set off by Baden Powel Lodge yesterday evening (31 October) by a group of young people.

A firework was allegedly aimed at a vehicle parked on nearby Pavilion Road, and the owner challenged the group as they had their young child in the back seat of the car at the time.

The woman was then reportedly assaulted by a teenager girl suffering minor facial injuries.

The teenager is described as

white

aged 14 or 15

approximately 5ft 6ins tall with short auburn hair

Wearing black trousers, a black jacket and a white top, whilst carrying a bag with a gold chain

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the moments leading up to or during the incident, or anyone who has any CCTV footage or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220443057. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

