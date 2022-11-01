The UK immigration minister says the country's "system is essentially overwhelmed".

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain today (Tuesday 1 November) Robert Jenrick said: "I think the problem is the sheer number of individuals who are now making this journey across the Channel in small boats is meaning that our system is essentially overwhelmed.

"We don't have the capacity to look after people in the way we want to when they first arrive.

"We struggle to get them into appropriate accommodation in hotels or into social housing and we're struggling to process the claims in a fast enough time.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick

"So the quantity of people making this journey, 40,000 people this year alone and rising, has put us under immense strain."

In 2015, the Select Committee says 4,900 people waited more than six months for a decision to be made on their case. Now this figure stands at 89,000 people.

A total of 96% of people who came over to the UK on boats in 2021 have not had a decision made on their case the following year.

Mr Jenrick added: "That's not a right situation. We want to see those claims processed much faster than they are at the moment.

"My predecessors put in place changes which will speed up that process significantly and I intend to do the same and make sure claims are processed much, much faster.

"That those who have a legitimate right to be here in the UK are then able to get on with their lives, make a contribution to this country. And those who aren't are removed as quickly as possible."

People thought to be migrants at the processing centre in Kent Credit: PA

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has faced criticism after claiming there is an “invasion” of England by migrants crossing the Channel as she faced calls to quit during a stormy Commons appearance on Monday.

Mr Jenrick said: "The expression that the home secretary was using was meant to convey the sheer scale and challenge that we're now facing given the number of people crossing the Channel illegally.

"Millions of people across this country are rightly very concerned about that because they want to have confidence that we have a robust but fair asylum system and that our borders are secure and they don't feel confident when they see boats arriving on our shores and migrants coming into the country."

People thought to be migrants inside the Manston immigration short-term holding facility Credit: PA

The discussion comes after a damning report into the migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent which found "exhausted detainees sleeping on the floor" and others were "not allowed to close toilet doors fully".

Mr Jenrick said he visited the site this week to see the conditions the migrants were living in.

He added: "Although we want to have a very robust asylum system it's also got to be humane and compassionate."

