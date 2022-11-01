Police have named the man they suspect is responsible for throwing a fire bomb at a migrant processing centre in Dover as Andrew Leak from High Wycombe.

Kent Police were called at 11.22am on Sunday 30 October to The Viaduct, where two to three flammable devices were thrown, causing a fire and leaving two members of staff with minor injuries.

The suspect's vehicle was found nearby with the man found dead inside.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) who is now leading the investigation say he is 66-year-old Andrew Leak.

A search warrant was carried out at a property in the High Wycombe area in Buckinghamshire on Monday 31 October, and a number of items of interest were recovered.

They include digital media devices, which detectives say are being examined 'as quickly as possible' by specialist officers.

It's believed the man was working alone, and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community in the High Wycombe area or in Dover.

Flammable devices were thrown at a Border Force migrant centre in Dover. Credit: ITV Meridian

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE, said: “This was a traumatic incident for everyone involved, and the wider community, and we’re working hard to establish exactly what led to the events on Sunday morning.

“We understand that when Counter Terrorism Policing become involved, it can be worrying for some people, but I would like to reassure people that there is nothing to suggest any ongoing wider threat at this time.

“What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism.

"At this point, the incident itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept under review as the investigation progresses.”

Police say investigations are continuing, and anyone with any information is asked to go to the Major Incident Public Portal.

