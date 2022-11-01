Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Meridian's Derek Johnson

A Royal Navy veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday at the base in Hampshire where he finished his wartime training.

Bernie Beckett from Southampton had not been back to HMS Collingwood for more than eight decades.

He was offered a tour of the base and then surprised by Navy personnel and members of the Royal British Legion.

"Absolutely marvellous," Bernie said.

"Comes as a shock, birthdays. I have got ten more years to go. So the doctor says.

"It's entirely different now here, all the buildings. Bound to be after all these years, it was a long time ago. I'm quite happy now though, now I've reached 100."

Bernie joined the Navy in March 1941 where he trained at HMS Collingwood and served on HMS Battory during the war.

In the middle of the Atlantic, the ship encountered a German ‘U’ Boat.

He ended up staying in hospital for three weeks in Gibraltar with shrapnel wounds.

In December 1942 he was then stationed at an air base in East Africa near Nairobi as a meteorologist, where every morning he took the weather in a Tiger Moth plane.

Claire Smith, Royal British Legion Community Fundraiser for Hampshire said: "We wanted to kind of give him something special.

"Bernie's not been to Collingwood for 81 years - since he was called up during the Second World War.

"So to take him back and give him a tour of the base now is just such a complete honour and privilege."

Bernie is a member of the Royal British Legion and has been for 18 years.

He used to collect for the charity by shaking a tin in Southampton city centre before he became too frail to carry on doing that.

He is also an RBL beneficiary, and has received a fridge, freezer, and carpets.

