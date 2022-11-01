Police are searching for a woman who they believe could have information in connection with a double stabbing at a Reading pub.

The woman is believed to have been walking along Cedar Road towards the Sportsman pub in Shinfield where two men were stabbed during an attack at around 11:34pm on Friday 28 October.

Six men, aged between 18 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, of Force CID based in Reading, said: “We continue to investigate this incident.

“We are appealing for a specific witness to come forward who we believe was walking along Cedar Road at 10.44pm on Friday night, towards the Sportsman pub.

“She is white, slim build, with dark hair worn up, wearing a long black coat, a black cropped top, grey joggers/trousers and white trainers or shoes.

“We believe this person may have witness information and we would ask them to come forward as a potential witness by calling 101, quoting reference 43220486197.