Watch: Abbie Hayes speaks to ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby about the horrific crash and the people who saved her

A young woman from Hampshire says she owes her life to the firefighters who spent hours freeing her from the wreckage of a car following an horrific crash.

In October 2021, Abbie Hayes from Fleet was the front passenger in a car when the driver misjudged the corner and hit a tree.

Abbie said: "The bonnet was basically tin foil around my leg. Apparently there were paramedics on the scene talking about 'we need to think about amputation'.

"They didn't think there was going to be a chance of getting my leg out."

Firefighters aim to extract someone from a vehicle within 20 minutes. It would be three hours before they could free Abbie, using tiny tools to delicately work to get the metal out from around her leg.

Abbie was fitted with a 9kg frame around her leg to help her regrow 4cm of bone lost in the crash.

She spent a month in hospital, undergoing multiple operations. Her leg was fitted with a 9kg frame, helping to regrow 4cm of bone.

It has been a long and painful process, but Abbie says she is forever grateful for the work of fire crews that night.

She said: "If they hadn't have done it with such skill and everything - I probably 90% wouldn't have my leg after my knee."

A year later, Abbie decided she was strong enough to give something back.

On 15 October, the 20-year-old walked just over 5 miles, the furthest she has gone since the crash, raising more than £4,000 for The Firefighters Charity.

Kevin Griffiths, Watch Manager at Fleet Fire Station, was part of the rescue team.

He said: "We put people in the back of an ambulance we tidy up the scene and we go back to our home or workplaces.

"It's hard to have closure on some of those incidents and you are forever left wondering what has happened to those individuals."

Abbie joined by friends, family and Fleet firefighters on the day of her fundraising challenge.

He added: "To be able to see her drive and determination to recover so well from what was a life-changing injury - is quite remarkable."

Stirling Hayes, Abbie's father, said: "We owe them, and the NHS, Abbie's life - no doubt about it.

"I spoke to a fireman the other day and I said to him 'mate you hear the cars go by and see the lights going - you don't think that could be someone's kid'.

"You hear so many noises now you don't take it on board.

"But now if I ever I hear a fire engine I just think 'god I hope someone's alright' or 'I hope it's not a serious accident.'"

Inspired by the efforts of everyone who saved her, the firefighters, paramedics and NHS staff, Abbie now wants to become a nurse.

She said: "They saved my leg and my life. I don't know how you're meant to repay someone for that.

"I think it's just a different level of thanks. It's just crazy to try and get your head around the fact that these men successfully saved my life."

The driver pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and for driving with two faulty tyres. He was given 5 penalty points on his licence and fined.