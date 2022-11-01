Two men charged following serious assault in Eastleigh

Two men will appear in court on Tuesday (01 /11) in connection with an assault in Eastleigh.

On Sunday, police were called at 2.23am to reports two people had suffered injuries following an assault in Leigh Road.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were injured. The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.

On Monday, two men were charged by Hampshire police.

Jack Limburn, 27, of Fair Oak Road, Fair Oak, has been charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Jake Paul George Lucas, 27, of Samuel Jarvis Avenue, Fair Oak, has been charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and wounding with intent.

The men have been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court.