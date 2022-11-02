Artist's impression of the Lower Thames Crossing

National Highways is hoping it's second time lucky as plans costing potentially £8bn to build Britain’s longest run tunnel under the River Thames are put forward to Government inspectors, in a significant point for the scheme.

The Development Consent Order (the starting application point for a major scheme looking to eventually obtain construction permission) has been submitted for a second time over proposals to create a 2.6 mile tunnel linking Gravesend in Kent with Tilbury in Essex.

An application in late 2020 was withdrawn following concerns there wasn’t enough detail over measures to reduce the environmental impact of the scheme.

The plans (which have been discussed for over a decade) have faced fierce opposition from campaigners and some politicians whereas business leaders have said the tunnel is needed to take pressure off the Dartford Crossing.

Preferred route of the Lower Thames Crossing Credit: Highways England

Following submission of the plans, Matt Palmer, Executive Director for the Lower Thames Crossing, said,

"National Highways submitted an application for a Development Consent Order for the Lower Thames Crossing to the Planning Inspectorate, who will now consider if the application will be taken forward to the next stage of the planning process.

"We’ve carried out a huge programme of engagement and consultation with our stakeholders and communities to improve the design of the Lower Thames Crossing and reduce our impact on our neighbours and the environment.

"We're grateful to our stakeholders and local communities for taking the time to give us feedback and help us shape our route and how we will build it."

The Lower Thames Crossing road tunnel would link Gravesend (pictured) with Tilbury in Essex Credit: ITV Meridian

Since the initial flawed application, National Highways has reconsulted with members of the public on a number of changes to the blueprint.

These included new public parks and open spaces, additional walking, cycling and horse riding routes and a pledge to plant one million trees.

National Highways say there’s also been a reduction in the number of properties that would be directly impacted by construction.

The results of a survey from the latest consultation generated strong views against aspects of the scheme.

Campaigner Laura Blake, Chair of Thames Crossing Action Group, said,

"We know that failure to deliver the LTC project is an existential threat to National Highways, their own report stated as much. We can only assume that is why they have pushed ahead with resubmitting the DCO application despite a lack of adequate consultation, and evidence that the project would not deliver the scheme objectives.

"This is a hugely destructive and harmful project, that would not solve the problems at the Dartford Crossing, is not fit for purpose, and now estimated to cost in the region of at least £10bn would be a complete waste of taxpayers’ money.

"Our Local Authorities, MPs and many major organsations and groups have concerns just like us. The fact National Highways have pushed ahead with the resubmission wreaks of desperation for a project that is hanging by a thread and should be put out of its misery. We need and deserve better."

South Basildon and East Thurrock MP, Stephen Metcalfe has reportedly suggested to Transport Secretary Mark Harper MP the scheme should be reviewed urgently.

Following submission of the Development Consent Order, National Highways is expected to find out by the end of November if its plans can move forward to the next stage.

With opportunities for legal challenges, approval for the Lower Thames Crossing is still not guaranteed but National Highways remain confident that work could begin in 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know