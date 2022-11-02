A charity in Sussex that relies on electric cars to transport vulnerable people says they will have to make "difficult choices" if charging costs continue to skyrocket.

Research by RAC shows the price of plugging an electric vehicle into a public charger has increased by 42% since May.

Paula Woolven runs Havens Community Cars in Newhaven, a charity that relies on electric vehicles to transport vulnerable people to activities and appointments.

With energy bills soaring, she said she has noticed a considerable increase in their running costs, especially when using public rapid chargers.

Paula said: "We thought we were doing the right thing when we bought the electric car last year, but since then, the cost of charging it has almost doubled.

"There are three public chargers for 27,000 residents where I live and the cost of charging at a rapid charger is about three times that of charging on a slow one.

Paula Woolven, Havens Community Cars

"As a charity our money needs to go to frontline services and if the cost of charging an electric vehicle is going to impact on our services we’re going to have to make some difficult choices."

Hikes in prices mean that drivers who only use public chargers for their electric vehicles can pay just 1p less per mile compared to a petrol car.

The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to rising energy prices, prompting fears that it will stop drivers from buying them.

For those who depend on electric cars as their only means of transport, the surge in price could be a cost that is too much to bear as they struggle to make ends meet.

The spiralling cost of plugging an EV into a public charger has been revealed in a new RAC study. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Simon Williams, electric vehicle spokesperson for the RAC, said: "It’s great to see an increasing proportion of drivers saying they will go electric next time they change their vehicles, with more than twice as many saying their next vehicles will be zero-emission than before the pandemic.

"It’s very important to realise, however, that for those who can afford to make the switch it’s still cheaper to drive electric."

The Department for Transport insists it "wants the UK to be a world leader in electric vehicles", pledging £2.5 billion over the last two years to support the transition, which they say will "create new jobs and growth across the UK".

Despite soaring electricity prices, electric vehicles offer lower maintenance costs and tax incentives which is what is keeping many people plugged in to the idea of making the switch.