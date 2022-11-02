A day of strike action by staff at Southampton Airport has been called off.

Members of Unite, including operations controllers, firefighters, technicians and engineering workers, announced last Wednesday (26 October) they will strike for 24 hours on November 5, 12 and 19.

The industrial action on Saturday (5 November) has now been called off after the airport confirmed an improved pay offer was settled on, and will be put to staff.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southampton Airport said: “Following positive talks with the trade unions at ACAS, an improved offer will now be put to staff.

"As a result, the planned industrial action for Saturday 5 November has been cancelled meaning it will be business as usual for our passengers and airlines.”

The union members voted in favour of strikes action last month in a pay dispute.

The general secretary of the Unite union Sharon Graham said workers at the airport 'made huge sacrifices, accepting reductions in pay and conditions while working around the clock to keep the airport safe and running.'

It's not clear whether the two further days of strikes later this month will also be called off.