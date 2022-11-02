Wet and windy weather will batter parts of the south east as November continues its blustery beginning.

Heavy rain is set to fall across parts of the South East of England overnight and into Thursday morning, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for that area, stretching from Portsmouth to Canterbury, from midnight until mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, according to forecasters.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads could disrupt journeys, with bus and train services possibly affected, and some flooding of homes and businesses possible.

Chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “30 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas, and where it falls over ground already wet from recent rainfall as well as fallen leaves there may be spray and flooding on the roads as well as travel delays.

“Much of the UK can expect a spell of strong southerly winds on Wednesday, but the warning area highlights where gusts of up to 65mph will be and therefore where there are likely to be some travel delays.”