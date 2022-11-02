Former prime minister Liz Truss has been unveiled as the celebrity Guy for this year's Edenbridge Bonfire night.

The world famous event in Kent has been poking fun at celebrities for more than twenty years.

Previous effigies have included fellow former Prime Minister Bros Johnson, former US President Donald Trump, Katie Price, Wayne Rooney and even Sadam Hussein.

Ex-leader Liz Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history when she resigned after just 45 days in office following pressure from her back benchers.

The effigy of former prime minister Liz Truss will be set alight at Bonfire night celebrations at Edenbridge on Saturday 5 November Credit: ITV Meridian

The 11-metre giant guy has been erected at Breezehurst Farm Industrial Park ahead of the bonfire celebrations on Saturday where she will go up in flames alongside an effigy of Guy Fawkes.

Wearing a blue dress, the former prime minister has also been created with the famous Larry the cat who roams around Downing Street.

Nearly 10,000 people are expected at the event, with families coming from London, Surrey, Sussex and Kent.

It's the first time the event has taken place since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic.

The celebrations will begin with a torch-lit carnival procession through Edenbridge High Street led by the Bishop of the Bonfire, his choirboys and the Society's effigies.

Larry the cat also appears as part of the effigy alongside former prime minister Liz Truss Credit: ITV Meridian

The Bishop will be joined in the procession by brightly lit carnival floats, costumed walking parties and marching bands.

A firework display will then take place at the recreation ground, before the Liz Truss effigy is ignited in a plume of gunpowder and flames.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society has been running for more than 90 years, raising thousands of pounds for local charities.

Winston Churchill, whose Chartwell home is five miles away, was one of the famous figures who has opened the town's bonfire night celebrations.