The UK's largest Wetherspoon has been closed in Kent following an outbreak of sickness amongst staff.

The pub chain has confirmed that the public house at The Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate is closed while a deep clean takes place.

The pub said there are no reports of any customers experiencing sickness.

In a statement Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that The Royal Victoria Pavilion is currently closed after an outbreak of sickness amongst some staff.

“Thanet District Council EHO have been informed. Wetherspoon has voluntarily closed the pub.

A sign confirming the closure has been put up outside the Wetherspoon in Ramsgate Credit: ITV Meridian

“A full deep clean of the pub is being undertaken. The pub will remain closed at present.

“We are not aware of any customers reporting illness.”

A sign put up on the door of the Ramsgate Wetherspoon reads: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, this pub will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience."

The UK Health Security Agency and Thanet District Council have been contacted for comment.

