A woman from Surrey says she's been left heartbroken after her disabled dog's custom-made wheels went missing.

Karen Stanway from Guildford, discovered Ruben's mobility aide had disappeared from her garden on Monday morning. (31 October)

"The wheels were hidden in my garden hedge and you can't see it from the road or path," she said.

"You think 'why would anyone steal it?' and 'what good is it to anyone else?'"

Eight-year-old Ruben was born without one front leg. His other front leg was also operated on and removed. 38-year-old owner Karen adopted Ruben as a rescue dog from Romania when he was six months old and believes he is a Collie Jack Russell mix.

The wheels were specially-designed and made in the USA and cost her around £800, which was pulled together via a fundraiser.

The 38-year-old owner, who lives on Hillspur Road, added: "He's been in those wheels for years and years, since he was just under a year old."

Karen said since the wheels went missing she's been taking him out in an old Army rucksack, carrying him on her back.

"I took him out this morning but he's about 20kg and he doesn't enjoy it and neither do I. We have four other dogs and he gets upset if we go out - I can't really leave him behind.

"I swear he knows his wheels have gone missing. He doesn't like it in a bag and he likes his independence."

Karen now fears that she may have to fundraise again for a new set of wheels, which could mean a long time before Ruben can go out for walks again.

Karen, who lives with her 12-year-old son, said Ruben has been a "brilliant dog and so much fun to bring a kid up with". She said her son was really upset and that she does not care why the person or persons took the wheels as she just wants them back.

"I can't imagine that people would get any money for them or if it was just kids messing around. But just put them back. If I see you coming in the front gate I won't even come out - we just want them back."

