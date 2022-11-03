Catch up: ITV News Meridian (Thames Valley)

Watch the latest ITV News Meridian programme for the Thames Valley, covering Berkshire, Oxfordshire, North Hampshire and Buckinghamshire

Play Brightcove video

You can catch-up with the ITV News Meridian programme on weekdays for 24 hours after it is broadcast on ITV.

The programme is on-air at 6pm every weekday and has three editions.

When available, you can watch the latest edition for the Thames Valley - covering Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and North Hampshire using the player above.

The full 30-minute ITV News Meridian programmes are generally available for 24 hours after the first transmission.