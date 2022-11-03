Play Brightcove video

Credit: Kent Police

A man who tried to evade police officers on a 35-mile high speed chase has been jailed.

On January 25 2022 Rooney Whyte's Audi Q5 came to the attention of officers on the M20.

Officers started pursuing him on the M26 in Kent.

As the 42 year old reached the M25, passing Clacket Lane Services, he began to speed up, weaving in and out of traffic and using the hard shoulder, reaching speeds of up to 130mph.

Officers chased Rooney Whyte for 35 miles as he weaved through traffic.

He left the motorway at Junction 11 and joined the A230, overtaking vehicles into oncoming traffic.

The National Police Air Service was called in to help track his movements.

After a 35-mile chase, Whyte pulled over in a cul-de-sac in Ottershaw, Surrey, and ran from the vehicle, jumping over fences into wooded areas.

He was arrested in a field after throwing his handgun into brambles.

Whyte later pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

At Maidstone Crown Court, Whyte from Janson Close, Stratford, east London was jailed for five years and four months. He was also disqualified from driving for 47 months.

The handgun and ammunition.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Brown said: "Members of the public had to take evasive action to avoid a collision due to the manner of Whyte’s driving. He put himself and other road users at risk and that is not acceptable.

"There is also no good reason for any member of the public to be in possession of a handgun and its live ammunition - only organised criminals with no aversion to committing serious violence would seek to possess such an item. I am therefore pleased that this weapon has been removed from circulation.

"We will never show any tolerance for offending of this nature and it is only appropriate that Whyte is now at the beginning of a substantial prison sentence."