Restoration work on Brighton's Madeira Terrace to go ahead after plans approved

Restoration work on Brighton's Madeira Terrace will go ahead after plans were approved.

The Grade II listed building has been an iconic part of the seafront since the 1890s and work to restore it will take place in phases.

The work will repair and protect the cast iron. New seating, lighting and space for pop-ups to accommodate events such as food festivals or live music will also be built.

A new lift will be put in place at the Royal Crescent Steps which will allow 24 hour access to Madeira Drive and the deck from Marine Parade.

Contractors will start to clean up the site this year and prepare for restoration work starting in autumn 2023.

Brighton and Hove Council City Council say future phases of the restoration will be delivered as funding becomes available.

Council Leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “The revitalisation of Madeira Terrace is one of the most significant projects on which the council has embarked for a long time.

“Now the next chapter opens for the Terrace. Rebuilding this historic part of the seafront and restoring the country’s longest cast iron structure will return this Victorian landmark to the city, offering facilities fit for the 21st century, welcoming all communities.

“The successful regeneration of Madeira Terrace will further re-enliven the eastern end of the seafront, with featured attractions and staged events appealing to residents and visitors alike. The refurbished Terrace will further strengthen our offer to visitors and grow the local economy, in a city where tourism accounts for 21,000 jobs.

“We are determined to place Madeira Terrace at the heart of a rejuvenated city, protecting this unique, historic asset for generations to come while ensuring we enhance and care for our precious environment.”