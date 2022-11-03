People are calling for a ban on articulated lorries driving through a Wiltshire village following the death of a seven-year-old girl.

Eloise Jackson was learning to ride her bike in Collingbourne Ducis on the evening of 13 July 2021 as her mother walked alongside her, when she collided with the wheels of an HGV.

At the inquest into her death, Salisbury Coroner's Court heard the lorry driver was found not to be at fault, but the tragic incident has prompted residents to start campaigning.

Villagers say they weren't surprised a tragedy happened, and that the situation is putting more lives at risk.

"We've got HGVs with six axels trundling through here day and night, said one resident.

"We want to have some sort of meaning and legacy to this tragedy."

Villagers are calling for roads in Collingbourne Ducis to have a 30mph speed limit. Credit: ITV Meridian

Another resident said: "They're constant, all the time driving over the speed limit, thundering up and down.

"If I had more time, I'd be out on my clipboard to make notes on what goes through."

Campaigners want all local roads set to a 30mph speed limit and to have speed cameras installed in a bid to slow lorries down, and encourage hauliers to choose alternative routes.

Friend of the Jackson family, Philip Palmer said: "This road was built for coach and horses. It's certainly not suitable.

"If you walk along one particular side of the A338, you take your life into your own hands."

A public meeting has previously taken place, attended by members of the police and Local Highways teams, with another meeting due to be held in December.

Wiltshire Council says the safety of all road users in the county is a priority.

In a statement, the cabinet member for Transport, Councillor Dr Mark McCelland said: "The A338 is heavily used by HGVs, and we are looking at ways to improve safety along this route, particularly at Collingbourne Ducis.

"I am working with partners to look at possible measures to improve the road safety on this road.

"These measures will be discussed at a meeting in December."

