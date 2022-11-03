Vehicle on its side and 'several others stranded' as A27 in Sussex floods

A vehicle has turned onto its side and "several others" have been left "stranded" in water after a road in West Sussex flooded due to the stormy weather.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted at 12:30am today (Thursday 3 November) to say officers were responding to a large flood on the A27 Arundel Road at Patching West Sussex.

The tweet said: "One vehicle already on its side and several others stranded in the standing water.

"Please be careful out there this evening. Roads in Sussex are heavily flooded with rain still falling."

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the South East of England, stretching from Portsmouth to Canterbury, from midnight until mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, according to forecasters.

Elsewhere in Wiltshire firefighters responded to a crash where heavy rain had caused two cars to aquaplane on the A303.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service also urged people to stay safe.