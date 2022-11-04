Bishop of Oxford says Church of England should allow same sex marriage

The Bishop of Oxford says Church of England clergy should have the freedom to bless and marry same-sex couples.

In a 52-page essay, The Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft says he believes it's time for the legal barriers to be removed and to 'acknowledge the acute pain and distress of LGBTQ+ people in the life of the church.'

The Bishop also said Clergy should be allowed to marry a same-sex partner.

Bishop Steven used the essay, titled "Together in Love and Faith" to apologise for the time it took for his own views to change and the lack of action from the Church.

He wrote: "I need to acknowledge the acute pain and distress of LGBTQ+ people in the life of the Church. I am sorry that, corporately, we have been so slow as a Church to reach better decisions and practice on these matters.

Currently same-sex couples cannot legally marry in the Church of England. Credit: ITV News

"I am sorry that my own views were slow to change and that my actions, and lack of action, have caused genuine hurt, disagreement and pain.”

Bishop Steven also said many Christians in the Church of England hold and will continue to hold a traditional view of marriage and that those views should be honoured and respected.

“Any settlement must be founded on love and respect: love and respect for LGBTQ+ people and their families within and beyond the Church, love and respect for those who take different views, he added.

"This love must be the hallmark of our debates and conduct through this season”.

They can have a civil partnership which are not recognised as marriage but are a legal means, not involving a church.

Church of England clergy are currently banned from blessing a civil partnership in church and cannot conduct a marriage service for a same-sex couple.

