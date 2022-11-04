700 workers at Heathrow Airport are to go on strike in the run-up to the World Cup, Unite has said.

Workers employed by Dnata and Menzies will take three days of strike action, which will begin on 18 November.

It will lead to disruption at Terminals 2, 3 and 4 as thousands are set to travel to Qatar to watch the World Cup.

Those on strike undertake a wide range of roles, including ground-handling, airside transport and cargo.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Dnata and Menzies undertake highly challenging roles and are simply seeking a decent pay rise.

"Both companies are highly profitable and can fully afford to make a fair pay increase. The owners and directors are simply lining their own pockets rather than paying their workers fairly.

“The workers at Heathrow will have Unite’s complete support during this dispute.”

Virgin Atlantic flight VS3 taking off from Heathrow

Which airlines will be affected?

The Union says Virgin, Singapore Airlines, Cathay-Pacific and Emirates airlines will all be affected by the action.

Passengers returning to the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday are also set to be adversely affected.

Why is strike action taking place?

Dnata has offered its workers a five per cent increase, while the offers for Menzies workers vary between two and six per cent.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said: “Strike action will inevitably cause disruption, delays and cancellations to flights throughout Heathrow, with travellers to the World Cup particularly affected.

"However, this dispute is entirely of Dnata and Menzies own making. They have had every opportunity to make a fair pay offer but have chosen not to do so.”

In response, a Heathrow spokesperson told ITV Meridian: “We are aware of proposed industrial action from dnata and Menzies colleagues at Heathrow, and we are in discussions with our airline partners on what contingency plans they can implement to support their ground handling should the strike go ahead.

"Our priority is to ensure passengers are not disrupted by airline ground handler shortages."

Dnata and Menzies are yet to comment on the action.

This is a developing story. More to follow.