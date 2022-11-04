Passengers are being warned of disruption to rail journeys across the South East tomorrow, despite strike action by the RMT being called off.

Rail operators have only had a few hours notice that the strike action has been cancelled, which is too short a timeframe to restore usual timetables.

Travellers will also face engineering works on some routes, which means Train Operating Companies (TOC's) will be unable to run certain services.

Operator South Western Railway (SWR), which runs between the South Coast and London, has warned passengers that the announcement from the RMT has come 'too late' for it to reinstate a full Saturday service.

Whilst Great Western Railway (GWR), which operates in the Thames Valley and to the South West, says a very limited service will run due to the now cancelled strike action.

Late night Friday trains will also be affected, as it is too late to restore the usual timetable.

The 'Do Not Travel' notices remain in force across both networks, with operators urging people to use alternative forms of transport on Saturday.

Both have said they will update customers about the levels of service they can provide on Sunday and the scheduled strike days on Monday and Wednesday next week.

An SWR train journeys through the south of England. Credit: PA

In a statement on SWR's website the operator said: "Even though the RMT has called off the upcoming strike action, it is unfortunately too late for us to reinstate services. On Saturday 5 November, we will run the strike timetable set out below. Please only travel if absolutely necessary.

"We are working through options for what we can reinstate on subsequent days and will provide updates as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we have limited ability to change our timetable at such short notice, so please check before you travel."

Meanwhile Southeastern, which runs between London, Kent and parts of Sussex, has said it is 'working on a plan' on what level of service it can run on Saturday.

The TOC said it will update customers as soon as possible via its website and social media pages.

It had warned of an extremely limited service across a handful of routes, with passengers urged to use alternative forms of transport.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern branded trains, has said it will be unable to restore services over the weekend on or Monday.

It has been urging passengers to only travel if 'absolutely necessary' and operates the extremely busy Brighton Mainline and has one of the largest rail networks in the UK.

The company said it was working to see what it could do on Wednesday.

Chiltern, which runs from London Marylebone to the Thames Valley and Midlands is still urging customers not to travel on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

On its website the operator said it was working hard to reinstate services but its "advice remains to please only travel if absolutely essential on Saturday 5th, Sunday 6th and Monday 7th"

Whilst long-distance operator, Cross Country (XC), has said it is 'too late' to change its Saturday timetables, and it's strike timetable will remain in place.

It has told customers it will update them in due course on the rest of the week.

The RMT called off strike action after it said it had secured “unconditional” talks with Network Rail and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.

It said the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.