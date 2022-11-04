Rail passengers travelling between Brighton and London are being warned their journey might take longer this morning after engineers discovered two defects on the tracks.

Network Rail confirmed a cracked crossing was discovered by the team on Thursday night on the Brighton Main Line south of Purley.

On Friday morning one of their ultrasonic trains also found a flaw inside Clayton Tunnel near Hassocks.

Passengers are being warned that trains will have to be slowed due to the defects, and are being told their journeys could take ten minutes longer than usual.

The rail group says there are plans to fix the problems, but have apologised to passengers for the delays.

Posting on Twitter Kent and Sussex Network Rail said: " Sorry to say we have discovered 2 track defects on the Brighton Main Line that are delaying London-bound trains around 10 minutes each.

"This cracked crossing just south of Purley was spotted by our people last night and a speed restriction is in place.

"Our ultrasonic train spotted a flaw inside a rail inside Clayton Tunnel, just south of Hassocks, last night and again, we are having to slow trains over in.

"We have plans to fix both problems but in the meantime, please accept our apologies for the disruption today."