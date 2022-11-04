Southern Water lifts hosepipe ban for Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents

Southern Water has lifted its hosepipe ban for residents living in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The ban was put in force during the first week of August after water levels dropped during one of the hottest and driest summers on record.

Southern Water says the measures have helped to save about 11 million litres of water.

It added that the reduction in demand, combined with recent cooler and wetter weather, has seen river levels improve enough so that restrictions can be removed.

However it says river and reservoir levels remain lower than expected for this time of year across the region.

Katy Taylor, Southern Water’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “Thank you to everyone in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight who has supported this hosepipe ban over the past three months. We know it has been inconvenient, but your help has allowed us to protect our environment during almost unprecedented drought conditions.

“While we are now in a position to lift the ban – news which I am sure will be widely welcomed – we continue to experience the effects of drought across our region, with river and reservoir levels not back to where they really should be at this time of year.

“This is why we continue to encourage everyone to play their part in using water wisely through the coming months. In the face of climate change and population growth, a dry winter could put us at risk of drought and restrictions again next year, so we must do what we can to protect and preserve this precious resource.”