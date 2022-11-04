Swans found dead in Sussex amid concerns of bird flu outbreak

A number of dead swans have been found in Chichester as fears rise of an outbreak of bird flu.

The birds were found washed up at the top of the Fishbourne Channel.

More dead swans have also been reported in the Thorney Channel and the Bosham Channel in the last few days.

According to Chichester Harbour Conservancy, the deaths are likely to be cause by Avian Influenza, and there's a warning it could get worse over the coming weeks, affecting other species too.

The Conservancy has notified Defra and says it is organising for the birds to be removed.

Anyone using the harbour area who sees more than three dead waterbirds in one location is also urged to contact the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs.

The UK Health Security Agency has reiterated that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the public is very low.

But people are urged not to pick up or touch visibly sick or dead birds that they find.

Dog walkers should keep their pets on a lead and people are warned not to feed the ducks, geese or swans around the harbour.

