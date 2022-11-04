An investigation is underway after a woman was assaulted as she walked home in Chichester, West Sussex.

The 19-year-old was walking on Westhampnett Road, towards Lidl, at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, November 1, when she was approached by a man.

The victim was able to free herself from the suspect. He fled the scene, running through some bushes in the direction of Sainsbury’s.

The suspect is described as:

Between 16 and 25 years old

Approximately 6’

Dressed all in black

Police are asking for any drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to check their dashcam for any relevant footage.

Any information relevant to the ongoing investigation can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1014 of 02/11.