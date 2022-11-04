A woman from Fleet is in hospital with a serious head injury after being hit by a car.

Hampshire Police were called just after 6pm on Wednesday 2 November following a collision between a pedestrian and a blue Ford Ecosport on Branksomewood Road.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old woman from Fleet, suffered a serious head injury.

The force say she is being treated in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward by calling 101 quoting reference number 44220446099.