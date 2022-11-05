A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a stand-off with police officers in Bognor Regis.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Friday 4 November, when Sussex Police attended an address in Arun Road to arrest two men.

One of the men set fire to a room inside of the property, then jumped out of a window and sustained serious injuries, which required him to be taken via the air ambulance.

After receiving emergency medical treatment, the man was arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life and breaching a domestic violence protection notice.

A 56-year-old woman from Bognor Regis was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. She remains in custody at this time.