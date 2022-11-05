Popular Maidstone Nightclub to re-open after fire

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Charlotte Wilkins

Builders have been putting the finishing touches on the jewel in Mumu's elaborate crown.

This evening (5 November), the doors to the venue's nightclub, in Week Street, will once again be opened and the dance floor will be filled - but it's taken a long time to get here.

It's just over a year since the popular venue was destroyed by fire - flames broke out during the early hours of a July morning and the fire spread quickly.

Fire crews worked throughout the night to contain the flames.

Owner, Ciaran O'Quigley said: "It was total devastation you see 30 years of hard work go up in smoke. To see that all go, it was a tough time."

Work soon began to bring the cabaret area and restaurant back to life but opening the nightclub has been a longer process.

Mumu's grade 2 listed building is at the heart of Maidstone town centre.

It was the support from the local community which saw Ciaran and his team through some of their darkest days.

Ciaran says everyone has been working round the clock to bring Mumu back - bigger and better than it was before.