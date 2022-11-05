Passengers who travel on services operated by Govia Thameslink Railway are being warned of continued disruption to services, due to now cancelled national rail strikes.

The company, which operates Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern branded services, says the short notice cancellation of the strikes means it is not possible to reintroduce the usual timetable.

It says it is unable to reinstate the usual Saturday timetable and the pre-planned strike timetable will remain in force.

Services will also start later than planned on Sunday, and a reduced strike timetable will continue to be in force on Monday.

The company did say, however, that it is hoping to run a full service on Wednesday 9 November.

A Thameslink train Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Angie Doll, Chief Operating Officer of Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “While it is good news that national rail strikes have been called off, the very short notice provided means that unfortunately we cannot reinstate services on Saturday 5 or Monday 7 November.

“This means services will remain limited, with a late start-up and early finish time. I’m sorry to say that people should travel by rail only if absolutely necessary on these days.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “It’s welcome news that the RMT has called off its strikes but the very late notice means that services for tomorrow cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited, and while we, and our train company partners, will work without pause over the weekend, there will be limited ability to change the ‘strike timetable’ for Monday.

“Our advice remains to please check before you travel and on Saturday and Monday and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “It is positive that the RMT leadership have stepped back from the brink and called off their strike action.

“Unfortunately, the late notice means that while train companies are working hard to reinstate services, they will remain severely disrupted for our passengers tomorrow and into the early part of next week.

“Our advice remains to please check before you travel and on Saturday and Monday only travel by rail if necessary.”

Undated handout photo issued by Govia Thameslink Railway of a Gatwick Express train. Credit: Press Association Images

What services will be running on Saturday and Monday?