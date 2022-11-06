An investigation has been launched after four men were attacked outside a Portsmouth Nightclub.

Police were called at 9.48pm to a report of an altercation in Tokyo Joe's nightclub, in Guildhall Walk, on Saturday 5 November

Four men suffered slash or stab wounds in the incident, but none were seriously injured.

A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a controlled drug of Class A, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Both remain in custody.

Hampshire Police will be conducting enquiries today and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their investigation, in particular anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident.