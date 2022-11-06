Officers in Hampshire are appealing for information after £400 worth of goods were stolen from TK Maxx in Andover.

They've released an image of two people who they say may have information about the crime, which occured on the 11th of October.

Police believe the pair may have been driving a black Corsa style vehicle.

Anyone who recognises them, or may have information about the incident, is being urged to contact Hampshire Police.

Police believe these two people have information. Credit: Andover Police

In a statement Andover Police said: "Do you recognise these people?

"We’d like to speak to them after £400 worth of goods were stolen from TK Maxx in Andover on October 11.

"It is believed they were driving a black Corsa style vehicle.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting 44220413705."