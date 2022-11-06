A man has been arrested after he assaulted an emergency worker and was homophobic at a Lewes Bonfire.

Police say the 22-year-old man, from Haywards Heath, assaulted a police officer.

He was arrested on suspicion of homophobic public disorder and assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in police custody.

The man was the only person to be arrested at the event, which is one of the biggest in the UK.

In previous years the bonfire has put pressure on emergency services, with several arrests usually made for various offences - but this year's passed without a significant incident.

Sussex Police said people did require medical treatment, but these were mostly minor injuries and were dealt with by St John Ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: "Tonight's bonfire celebrations have passed without significant incident, and on behalf of the multi-agency group, I'd like to pass on our thanks to the community of Lewes."