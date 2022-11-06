Fire crews have spent the night tackling a huge blaze at a former care home in West Sussex.

The alarm was raised at 7pm on Saturday night when flames were spotted at the disused building on Bolnore Fam Lane in Haywards Heath.

The fire service said ten fire engines were called out.

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze

It is not believed anyone was inside the building, which was previously a care home.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said ten fire engines were called out during the night, and they remain on site.

They urged local people to keep doors and windows closed.

The B2272 remains closed both ways from Butlers Green to the Muster Green roundabouts. People are asked to avoid the area