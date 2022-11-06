People across the South East are being warned of flash flooding as a band of heavy rain sweeps across the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of Kent, Sussex and parts of Hampshire and Surrey.

Some areas could see more than 8mm of rain fall in an hour, which could lead to flash flooding and disrupt transport services.

Flooding has already been reported across parts of Sussex on Sunday, as heavy rain fell overnight.

Councils say they have teams on standby to respond 'where necessary' and are asking members of the public to only call highways teams in a 'genuine emergency'.

It follows days of heavy rain on already saturated ground, which has led to problems across the region.

Earlier this week motorists reported delays of up to an hour, when Hampshire Highways was forced to install temporary traffic lights around floodwater near to the M3.

The lights remained in place for two days, until specialist equipment could be brought in to clear the blockage.

The weather is set to improve on Sunday evening, with the Met Office saying: "bands of blustery showers, some heavy and perhaps thundery, should move eastwards through all parts later."