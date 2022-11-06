Police in Wiltshire are appealing for information after two women were struck by a car in Swindon on Saturday.

The incident occured on John Street, when the car mounted the pavement at around 5pm

One of the women was seriously injured and taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon for treatment.

The second woman sustained minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for information, and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

The male driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No arrests were made.